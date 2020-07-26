Local church hosts voter registration drive, community giveback

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - In Jonesboro, the St. Paul AME Church held a voter registration drive, as well as a community give back, Saturday.
This is the first time that the church has held an event like this and according to event planner Samantha Davis, voting is the best way to have your voice heard.
Davis also said that it’s important for people to know that their main purpose is to be a light for those in need.
If you missed this event and still want to register to vote, you can go to your county courthouse or contact St. Paul AME on their Facebook page.
