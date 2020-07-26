One dead, two injured in Greene County crash

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A man was killed and two others were injured this weekend in an ATV crash in Greene County, according to the Arkansas State Police.
Content partner KARK said the crash happened in the 1000 block of Greene County Road 733 around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.
Cecil Nelson was killed in the crash.
Nelson was thrown from the ATV, along with a driver and another passenger, KARK reported.
ASP said the ATV left the road, struck a tree and overturned.
The weather was dry when the crash happened and the investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing, KARK reported.
