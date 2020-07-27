AG: Conway man arrested for stealing from residents’ trust funds

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A Conway man is facing charges after stealing money from residents’ trust fund accounts, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge says.
Keith Alan Head, 69 of Conway, was arrested by the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.
Head is a registered agent of H.O.P.E Healthcare, LLC, and is the management company of KSJ, LLC doing business as Prescott Nursing Center and four other homes in Arkansas.
Head is accused of emptying or severely depleting residents’ trust fund accounts totaling over $43,000 and is charged with one count of theft of property valuing more than $25,000.
The investigation began in September 2019 when the Arkansas Department of Human Services discovered residents’ trust fund accounts had been emptied or depleted at several facilities.
The joint investigation was conducted by agents of the Attorney General’s Office, federal agents with the Offices of Investigation for the Social Security Administration and Health and Human Services.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.