Arkansas State alum Demario Davis selected to NFL Top 100 Players of 2020

NEW ORLEANS (KAIT) - A former Red Wolf earned more national attention.
Saints linebacker Demario Davis is #67 in the Top 100 NFL Players of 2020. It’s the first time that Davis has been selected to the annual ranking that’s voted on by NFL players.
Davis had a stellar 2019 season with the Saints. He recorded 115 total tackles, 4 sacks, and an interception. Demario was selected to the AP All-Pro 1st Team for the first time in his career.
Demario’s impact off the field is just as impressive. He’s the founder of the Devoted Dreamers Foundation & is one of the more prominent activists in the NFL. In the past, Demario used proceeds from a Man of God headband to help a Mississippi hospital, helped immigrant families in San Antonio, spoke out about criminal justice reform, and more.
