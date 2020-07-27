Arkansas State women’s basketball picks up 2021 commits

Arkansas State women’s basketball picks up 2021 commits
Louisiana prep basketball standout Kiayra Ellis is one of the first 2021 commits for Arkansas State. (Source: KSLA)
By Chris Hudgison | July 27, 2020 at 6:43 PM CDT - Updated July 27 at 6:43 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Matt Daniel is already assembling his 2021-22 recruiting class for Arkansas State women’s basketball.

Captain Shreve (LA) power forward Kiayra Ellis verballed with the Red Wolves on July 22nd. Ellis earned All-District honors in 2019 & 2020. She had 13 points in the 2019 5A State Championship game as the Lady Gators won it all.

Wasatch Academy (UT) Duda Raimundo also committed to A-State on July 22nd. She scored in double figures in 11 games in the 2019-20 season. Raimundo will play JUCO ball in New Mexico this coming season.

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.