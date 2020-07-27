Arkansas State women’s basketball picks up 2021 commits

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Matt Daniel is already assembling his 2021-22 recruiting class for Arkansas State women’s basketball.
Captain Shreve (LA) power forward Kiayra Ellis verballed with the Red Wolves on July 22nd. Ellis earned All-District honors in 2019 & 2020. She had 13 points in the 2019 5A State Championship game as the Lady Gators won it all.
Wasatch Academy (UT) Duda Raimundo also committed to A-State on July 22nd. She scored in double figures in 11 games in the 2019-20 season. Raimundo will play JUCO ball in New Mexico this coming season.
