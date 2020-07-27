3 arrests for armed residential burglary, 1 of them in Tenn.

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Three suspects are behind bars connected to an armed residential burglary in Randolph County.
Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell said Chantal Danae Longoria, William Joseph Moore and Whitney Leann Tweedy are in jail in connection to an armed residential burglary that occurred on July 6.
Sheriff Bell posted on social media on Monday, asking for the whereabouts of Moore.
He then updated the public that Moore was found in Smyrna, Tenn.
Longoria faces multiple charges including aggravated residential burglary, kidnapping (2) counts, theft of property, aggravated assault and criminal mischief,
Moore faces an aggravated residential burglary charge, kidnapping, theft of property and criminal mischief.
Tweedy faces an aggravated residential burglary charge, kidnapping, theft of property, terroristic threatening and criminal mischief.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.