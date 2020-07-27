Extended closure of U.S. 51 Ohio River ‘Cairo’ Bridge to start in August

“We looked at several scenarios, including overnight and weekend closures. Those options created numerous side issues for area businesses, truckers, and our daily commuters,” Poat said. “By closing the bridge for 30 days, we speed up the construction process so we can get the bridge back to near-normal traffic flow sooner rather than later. Some of the options included overnight and weekend closures. Those options created numerous side issues for cross-country travelers, area businesses, truckers, and our daily commuters. The additional construction time would have extended the impact to traffic by 12 weeks.”