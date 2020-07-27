Hytrol confirms COVID-19 spike at their facility

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Hytrol tells Region 8 News in a press release that they have had, "several employees with confirmed cases of COVID-19."
The company says that the employees infected are, "currently quarantined at home where they have been since they became aware of the potential exposure," the press release stated.
The company said their, "thoughts and prayers go out to these employees
and their families."
The release stated that the “Hytrol Medical Clinic team was instrumental in care thus far and will continue to support the care plan, including checking in with them regularly.”
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.