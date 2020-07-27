Hytrol confirms COVID-19 spike at their facility

By Region 8 Newsdesk | July 27, 2020 at 2:55 PM CDT - Updated July 27 at 2:56 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Hytrol tells Region 8 News in a press release that they have had, "several employees with confirmed cases of COVID-19."

The company says that the employees infected are, "currently quarantined at home where they have been since they became aware of the potential exposure," the press release stated.

The company said their, "thoughts and prayers go out to these employees

and their families."

The release stated that the “Hytrol Medical Clinic team was instrumental in care thus far and will continue to support the care plan, including checking in with them regularly.”

It is with concern that we confirm the news that Hytrol has had several employees with confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Hytrol spokesperson

