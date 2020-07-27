Jonesboro Public Schools to hold special election August 11

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro Public Schools will be holding a special election on Tuesday, August 11, at the Don Riggs Hurricane gym on the campus of Jonesboro High School.
The district is wanting to restructure its bonds to generate construction funds for multiple projects.
The school currently has over $13 million in bonds, but Superintendent Dr. Kim Wilbanks says this could produce over $20 million for projects.
The document the school posted reads:
The Jonesboro School District is seeking voter approval to restructure its outstanding bonds to generate construction funds for various projects. This restructuring is NOT an increase of the current property tax amount. If approved by voters, the District will pay off existing bonded indebtedness which will allow it to finance improvements through the issuance of a new bond issue. The new bond issue will not increase the District’s annual debt payment.
“Voting yes just allows us, it’s very much like restructuring or refinancing your house, it just generates additional funding,” Dr. Wilbanks said. “It gives us an opportunity to use that funding immediately to serve the students in the Jonesboro district.”
Dr. Wilbanks added that this will not result in a tax increase, but rather an opportunity to produce more funds.
Two of the projects involve adding space to the plaza area at Jonesboro High School and restructuring the buildings at Douglas MacArthur Junior High.
Dr. Wilbanks says both buildings are currently undersized for the number of students they have.
She adds that MacArthur will eventually be totally redesigned to be a bit more appropriate for Arkansas’ winter weather conditions.
The restructuring would also allow for more projects to be done, including a new bandshell, additional space for ROTC, volleyball, and wrestling, among other projects.
Early voting will take place from August 4 through August 7, as well as August 10 at the Craighead County Election Annex.
Anyone who is a registered voter and lives within the district will be able to vote in the election.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.