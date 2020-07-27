July 27: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Monday, July 27. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
We are still going to be hot and mostly dry for a couple of days, but better rain chances are ahead.
In fact, we will find ourselves in a pattern that supports numerous rounds of showers and storms later this week.
Many locations will not get through the week without 1-2″ of rainfall.
If you see numerous rounds of showers and storms, you may even see more than 2″.
News Headlines
A Region 8 city leader is back home from the hospital this morning following her battle with COVID-19.
Representative Rick Crawford voted against a federal parks and conservation bill. In an exclusive one-on-one interview with Region 8 News, he explained why.
With more than 30 stolen since the first of the year, catalytic converters are a hot commodity among Jonesboro thieves.
