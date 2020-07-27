Mo. lawmakers gather for special session on violent crime

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Lawmakers will gather for a special session starting on Monday, July 27.
They will be working to amend several of Missouri’s laws on violent crime.
Governor Mike Parson called the session earlier in July. It will focus on six different proposals:
- Police and Public Safety Employee Residency Requirements for St. Louis – The proposal to be considered would eliminate the residency requirement for St. Louis law enforcement so long as the officer lives within an hour of the city. This proposal would also prohibit requiring any public safety employee for the city of St. Louis to be a resident of the City.
- Juvenile Certification – This proposal requires the court to determine if a juvenile should be certified for trial as an adult for the offense of unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.
- Witness Statement Admissibility – This proposal would allow certain statements to be admissible in court that would otherwise not be allowed under current statute.
- Witness Protection Fund – This proposal creates the Pretrial Witness Protection Fund.
- Endangering the Welfare of a Child – This proposal modifies the offense of endangering the welfare of a child for a person who encourages a child to engage in any weapons offense.
- Unlawful Transfer of Weapons – This proposal would increase penalty for a person who knowingly sells or delivers any firearm to a child less than 18 years without the consent of the child’s parent or guardian.
