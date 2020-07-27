Report suggests county judge ineligible for mayoral race

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - In 2016, by a two-to-one margin, Arkansas voters approved Amendment 95 to the state constitution.
Now, a political reporter says that amendment prevents Craighead County Judge Marvin Day from seeking election in the Jonesboro mayoral race.
On July 23, Day announced his candidacy for the position following Harold Perrin’s announcement the previous day that he would retire at the end of the year.
Craighead County voters elected him judge in 2018.
However, according to the Blue Hog Report, two years earlier voters passed Amendment 95 which states:
A person elected or appointed to any of the following county offices shall not, during the term for which he or she has been elected, be appointed or elected to any civil office in this state:
(1) County judge;
(2) Justice of the peace;
(3) Sheriff;
(4) Circuit clerk;
(5) County clerk;
(6) Assessor;
(7) Coroner;
(8) Treasurer;
(9) County surveyor; or
(10) Collector of taxes.
According to the Secretary of State’s website, voters overwhelmingly approved the amendment in November 2016 by a vote of 747,856 to 317,093.
The amendment, also known as Issue 1 on the ballot, also increased the length of term in office from two years to four beginning in 2018.
“Under this provision, there is no wiggle room, and a person who is elected as county judge literally cannot be elected or appointed to a different civil office ‘during the term for which he or she has been elected,” said Blue Hog Report.
