Shelby County Schools going all virtual this August

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Superintendent Dr. Joris M. Ray with Shelby County Schools announced all schools will open virtually on August 31. SCS will remain virtual until further notice.
Ray said more than 80 percent of families who selected a fall learning option requested virtual learning.
SCS leaders said each student will get a digital device. Devices will be distributed the week of August 3 and continue throughout the month of September.
Designated pickup dates and locations for the digital devices will be based on school and grade level.
Each school site will prepare meals for students. Multi-day meal packs will be available for families. Schools will provide families with additional details.
SCS is also identifying local childcare providers, like the YMCA, who offer reduced or no-cost childcare options for essential working families.
Miska Clay Bibbs, School Board Chair said, “Returning to school in-person while coronavirus cases increase in our community puts the safety of our students and staff at greater risk – a risk the District is not willing to take.”
Ray added, “We take our responsibility to provide a high-quality and meaningful learning experience for every student, very seriously and I can assure you that we will deliver on this promise, at school or at home.”
Last week, teachers were told they can pick whether they teach in-person or virtually. SCS has now changed and made all classes virtual.
