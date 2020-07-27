University of Arkansas will require masks for the fall semester

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The University of Arkansas has announced that it will require face-masks for the fall 2020 semester.
According to NBC affiliate KNWA, UARK said that “Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the university is implementing various measures to protect the health and well-being of our community.”
The requirements state that a mask will be required at all times indoors and outdoors if social distancing guidelines can not be followed.
The requirements do make an exception for those with a documented medical issue that would prohibit them from wearing a mask.
