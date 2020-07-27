Woman killed in semi-truck crash

SOUTHSIDE, Ark. (KAIT) - A 36-year-old Batesville woman died when troopers say she pulled into the path of an oncoming semi-truck.
Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 4:37 p.m. Friday at the intersection of U.S. Highway 167 and State Highway 230 in Southside.
Mary K. Miller, according to the preliminary fatal crash summary, failed to stop her eastbound 2008 Hyundai Sonata at the intersection.
A 2014 Freightliner traveling south on Highway 167 struck the front driver side of Miller’s car.
Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash.
