Arkansas State baseball coach Tommy Raffo reflects on Tyler Zuber making MLB debut

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Tyler Zuber will remember July 24th forever. He became the 9th player with Arkansas State ties to play in Major League Baseball. Plenty of friends and family were watching and of course Red Wolves head coach Tommy Raffo.
“It makes your heart beat out of your chest when you have somebody call you and say hey coach, how would you like to add somebody else to your alumni major league board,” Raffo added. “Just a neat neat thing for Tyler. Super excited for him and his life and his career. Obviously we got to see the first outing, did a super job with the 2 innings he was out there for. He just wanted that opportunity. He prepared for it, got the opportunity, the chance, and did the most with it so far.”
Zuber is the 2nd Red Wolf to reach MLB in the last 4 seasons. Daniel Wright pitched for the Reds in 2016 & the Angels in 2017.
You can watch the entire Raffo interview above.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.