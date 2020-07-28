ASP’s child porn investigation leads to several rape charges

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - An investigation into child porn leads to a Newport man and his wife facing several sex charges in Jackson County.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Arkansas State Police Special Agent Mike McNeill said that he was investigating a report made to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on June 1.
It stemmed from a complaint made by Discord Inc. on December 22, 2019, after files of 'child sexual exploitation material' were uploaded to a Gmail account linked to Thomas Brannon Jr.
Then on June 24, investigators interviewed Brannon which is when he admitted to watching a video of a girl about 9 years old.
He also told them that he had been watching child porn for about a year.
McNeill added that on July 3, he spoke to a 7-year-old boy who said Brannon performed oral sex on him and made the boy perform oral sex on a young girl.
A 4-year-old girl also told investigators that she was sexually assaulted by Brannon.
McNeill also interviewed Thomas' wife, Heather Brannon, over the alleged sexual assault in Newport.
She told investigators she didn't have sexually explicit photographs on her phone but that was found to be untrue once they searched her phone.
She alleged that her husband would sleep in the nude and be around the victims while being nude.
"Mrs. Brannon stated that she is responsible to some degree for not stopping Thomas," the affidavit stated.
She added that the victims were exposed to her sex toys and she had to take them away from the victims at least three times.
Heather Brannon is facing 4 counts of permitting abuse of a minor and 4 counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.
Thomas Brannon Jr. is facing 4 counts of rape, 4 counts of sexual indecency of a minor, pandering or possession visual or print medium depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child, endangering the welfare of a minor, and 4 counts of producing, directing or promoting sexual performance by a child.
Circuit Court Judge Harold Erwin gave Thomas a $200,000 cash-only bond and Heather a $100,000 cash-only bond on July 21.
