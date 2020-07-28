Cardinals pitcher Mikolas out for season with forearm surgery

Mikolas was 27-18 with a 3.46 ERA over 64 starts for the Cardinals over the last two seasons. He tied for the National League lead with 18 wins in 2018. Now the rotation — which also includes Adam Wainwright, Jack Flaherty, Dakota Hudson and Carlos Martínez — has a hole. Closer Kwang-Hyun Kim was considered previously as a starter, but the Cardinals decided to keep him in the bullpen.