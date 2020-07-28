Cemetery to add cameras after Confederate graves desecrated

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - An Arkansas cemetery is ramping up security after the graves of Confederate soldiers were desecrated last month.
Sexton John Raines, who works at Oakland Cemetery Park, says two people were caught on camera sneaking into the cemetery.
He says they wrote “Black Lives Matter” and an obscenity related to President Donald Trump on an obelisk marking the grave sites of nearly 900 unidentified Confederate soldiers.
The Arkansas-Democrat Gazette reported Monday that Raines says the Sons of Confederate Veterans plans to donate additional cameras following the vandalism.
Stephanie Jackson, spokeswoman for Mayor Frank Scott Jr., says the police are investigating.
