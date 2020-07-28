Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes now part owner of Kansas City Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Chiefs quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes is the newest member of the Kansas City Royals ownership group.
The Royals made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon, July 28.
“We are very proud and excited to have Patrick as our partner in the ownership group of this franchise,” said John Sherman, chairman and CEO, and principal owner. “Along with the rest of Kansas City, I have watched Patrick compete and become an extraordinary leader, both on and off the football field.”
Sherman said Mahomes spent a lot of time in clubhouses as a kid, as his dad, Pat, pitched 11 seasons in Major League Baseball.
“Consistent with the entirety of our ownership group, he has a deep commitment to Kansas City and a real passion for the game of baseball - dating back to his childhood.”
Mahomes said he was honored to be a part owner of the Royals.
“I love this city and the people of this great town,” he said. “This opportunity allows me to deepen my roots in this community, which is something I’m excited to do.”
