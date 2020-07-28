High-speed pursuit ends with man’s arrest

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Mountain Home man faces multiple charges after leading law enforcement officers in two states on a high-speed chase.
According to Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery, a deputy spotted Noah Lee Lawhead, 19, on U.S. Highway 62 West Monday night traveling on a racing-type motorcycle at a “very high speed.”
When the deputy pulled behind Lawhead’s Kawaski Ninja, he noticed other police vehicles coming up behind him.
Lawhead continued into Mountain Home with the deputy and other officers chasing him.
After traveling through town, the chase then headed north on State Highway 201 to the state line.
During the chase, Montgomery said officers recorded speeds of up to 115 miles per hour.
Once in Missouri, Lawhead came upon a bridge being replaced on Highway J and was unable to proceed further. That’s when deputies arrested him.
Lawhead waived extradition proceedings, Montgomery said, and was first taken to the Ozark County Jail then returned to Baxter County where he was booked into the detention center on the following charges:
- Fleeing in a vehicle
- Reckless driving
- Speeding
- Running red lights (5 counts)
- Running stop signs (2 counts)
- Failure to signal turns (3 counts)
- Improper lane change
- No liability insurance
Lawhead remains in the BCDC in lieu of a $15,000 bond awaiting an appearance in circuit court on Aug. 6.
The Gassville and Mountain Home Police Departments were also involved in the pursuit at various times, the sheriff said.
