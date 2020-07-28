Jonesboro Police Department holding a D.A.R.E. fundraiser

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -The D.A.R.E. Program in Jonesboro needs your help.
The program is holding a fundraiser to show support for local police departments.
“Better together” stickers with the Jonesboro Police Department logo are being sold online at JPD’s website.
The sticker is $3, and a bundle of four is $10.
The program said on Facebook that they’ve had to cancel ALL of their fundraisers throughout the year, leading to nearly $40,000 in donations lost.
D.A.R.E. Officers Jamie Seaborn and Tony Zaffarano say this is a great way to support the DARE program and the police department.
“Our department kind of came together and decided to help us out with this so they [came] up with the idea of making some stickers and we [came] up with ‘better together,’” Seaborn said.
“With COVID this year hitting everybody and our fundraisers being able to happen, we’ve kind of tried to resort to this and [this is] maybe an easy way to do it, but also [trying to] bring the community together with these stickers and show that they do support the police.”
Zaffarano added that having to cancel many fundraisers this year has made it challenging for them, as the program relies heavily on donations and the cost to run the program typically runs around $30,000, but he has been encouraged by the community already rallying to support them.
Over 60 stickers have already been sold as of Tuesday evening.
The next fundraiser will be a color run that is scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 15.
Many spots are still available. Details for both the color run and the stickers are on JPD’s website and Facebook page.
