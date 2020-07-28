July 28: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Tuesday, July 28. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Isolated thunderstorms are set to fire along an approaching cold front in our far northern counties later today.
For the rest of us, it’ll be another hot and humid summer day with a mix of sun and clouds.
Today will be the hottest in the next five to seven days; highs near 90 this afternoon fall to the mid-80s for the rest of the week.
This rare mid-summer cold front will lead to more widespread rain in the second half of the workweek.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
The number of unemployment fraud cases shows no sign of letting up in Jonesboro.
A man at the center of a nursing home pay controversy in Jonesboro now faces charges of stealing money from residents’ trust fund accounts at a center he managed in Conway.
Craighead County has a new interim county clerk. One of her first orders of business will be overseeing a special school election.
Destiny Quinn and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8.
