MAPC approves plans for The Reserve at NEA

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Metropolitan Area Planning Commission approved the final plan for a commercial subdivision near NEA Baptist.
In September 2019, NEA Baptist and Hagg Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development announced plans for a new lifestyle medical community called The Reserve at NEA.
It’s a total of eleven acres with six lots at 2027 Bridger Road and sits to the east of NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital.
Earlier this month, NEA Baptist broke ground on a new dermatology and pediatrics clinic.
Also, on the MAPC’s agenda, preliminary subdivision plans for Tommy’s at 3700 E. Johnson Ave remain tabled at the request of their development team.
