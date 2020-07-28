Medical helicopter called to crash on Highway 49

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A medical helicopter has been called to a crash on Highway 49 in Brookland.
According to Jeff Presley, E911 director, the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at Highway 49 and 49 B on the southside of town.
A delivery truck and car reportedly collided. There are reports of injuries and entrapment.
Motorists should expect traffic delays.
