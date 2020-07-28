Medical helicopter called to crash on Highway 49

A medical helicopter was dispatched to a crash on Highway 49 in Brookland. (Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | July 28, 2020 at 9:43 AM CDT - Updated July 28 at 10:09 AM

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A medical helicopter has been called to a crash on Highway 49 in Brookland.

According to Jeff Presley, E911 director, the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at Highway 49 and 49 B on the southside of town.

A delivery truck and car reportedly collided. There are reports of injuries and entrapment.

Motorists should expect traffic delays.

Region 8 News has a reporter at the scene and will update this story as details become available.

