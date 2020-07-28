Mountain Home man arrested for child internet stalking

Mountain Home man arrested for child internet stalking
Roy Charley Parker, 47 (Source: Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | July 28, 2020 at 10:08 PM CDT - Updated July 28 at 10:08 PM

JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Mountain Home man faces an internet stalking of a child charge in Jackson County, law enforcement said Tuesday.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement received a complaint about a man engaging in a sexual conversation with a 13-year-old girl.

Jackson County Captain Ricky Morales and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office conducted an online investigation, posing as a 13-year-old female, which led to Roy Charley Parker, 47, arranging a meeting with who he thought was a 13-year-old girl.

Parker is charged with one count of Internet Stalking of a Child, a Class B felony.

He’ll appear in Jackson County Circuit Court on Wed., July 28.

