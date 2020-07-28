Mountain Home man arrested for child internet stalking

JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Mountain Home man faces an internet stalking of a child charge in Jackson County, law enforcement said Tuesday.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement received a complaint about a man engaging in a sexual conversation with a 13-year-old girl.
Jackson County Captain Ricky Morales and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office conducted an online investigation, posing as a 13-year-old female, which led to Roy Charley Parker, 47, arranging a meeting with who he thought was a 13-year-old girl.
Parker is charged with one count of Internet Stalking of a Child, a Class B felony.
He’ll appear in Jackson County Circuit Court on Wed., July 28.
