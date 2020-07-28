Original sponsor of 95th Amendment bill: amendment shouldn’t allow Day to run for Jonesboro mayor

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Some have questioned Craighead County Judge Marvin Day’s eligibility to run for the position of Jonesboro mayor due to the 95th Amendment to the Arkansas Constitution.
Representative Jack Ladyman of Jonesboro sponsored the original bill that put the 95th Amendment on the ballot in 2016. Now, he says that amendment should prevent Judge Day from running for mayor.
“The actual bill that I ran back in 2014, which became a constitutional amendment, Article 7, Section 53 of the Arkansas Constitution was voted on in November of 2014 by the people and it became part of the Constitution,” Rep. Ladyman said. “There is a similar amendment, Article 5, Section 10, that was approved back in 1874 to the Arkansas Constitution, which dealt with the same question for members of the General Assembly.”
Article 5, Section 10, states the following:
No Senator or Representative shall, during the term for which he shall have been elected, be appointed or elected to any civil office under this State.
Representative Ladyman, after meeting with the Bureau of Legislative Research (BLR) for their opinion about the 95th Amendment, says while his specific bill has not been tested in court, Article 5, Section 10 has held up in the courts when tested.
“This other amendment has been tested numerous times, 1907, 1954, 1976, and [the] Attorney General opinion in 1997,” Rep. Ladyman said. “And basically, it says that a member of the General Assembly cannot run for a civil office, which includes the mayor during their term. So in other words, if you’re not coming up on an election, you can’t run.”
Ladyman says it’s his opinion that the same principle would apply to this situation.
“What [BLR] saying is based on court actions over the last 100 years, they don’t believe this would be allowed, that a county official, including the judge, could run for a civic office, including mayor, during their term,” Rep. Ladyman said. “I’m looking at all of these cases, the attorney general opinions, and these two amendments, it appears that he would not be allowed to run for that office.”
A common question that has been asked is if Judge Day could run for mayor if he resigned as County Judge. Ladyman said that, based on a court case regarding Article 5, Section 10, the answer is no.
He added that he doesn’t believe Judge Day is doing anything wrong by running, but he says that more clarification from the state is needed.
Judge Day told Region 8 News Monday that he knew about the Amendment 95 before deciding to run, saying he feels that the amendment will not hold up in court.
Rep. Ladyman added that the next step is to ask the Attorney General for an opinion on the matter.
We’ve learned that Senator John Cooper has taken that next step, but there is currently no timeline as to when the AG would weigh-in.
Rep. Ladyman said that “those opinions are running about four months to get an answer,” and that the time frame would carry this “beyond the election or the filing period, at least for this particular office.”
