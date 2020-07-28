Osceola police investigate shooting at health facility

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - Osceola police are searching for a suspect in a Tuesday shooting that left a man with non-life-threatening injuries.
Osceola police responded to reports of a shooting at Harris Healthcare around 7 a.m. Tuesday.
The victim, a Harris Healthcare employee, received non-life-threatening injuries from multiple shots being fired by Jerry Anderson Jr., police say.
If you have any information about the whereabouts of Jerry Anderson Jr. call Osceola police at (870) 563-5213.
