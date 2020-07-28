Paragould Chamber of Commerce announces new Director of Economic Development

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Paragould will soon see a new face in the Director of Economic Development/CEO position.
The Paragould Regional Chamber of Commerce announced on Tuesday that the board of directors had selected Allison Hestand as the new Director of Economic Development/CEO.
After the current CEO, Sue McGowan announced her retirement earlier in the year.
“I am ecstatic to take on this new role in our community and to have the opportunity to learn from Sue. Sue has made a tremendous impact on our community and I am eager to follow in her footsteps. I am very excited to work with the Chamber and do my part to keep Paragould a vibrant community for us all to live and work in,” Hestand said.
Hestand will assume the role on Aug. 21.
She is currently serving as Agency Manager for Block Insurance of Paragould.
Hestand is a graduate of Arkansas State University, where she received a Bachelor of Science in Finance.
