Paragould man facing 5 counts of rape

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould man faces multiple rape charges after police say his victim provided “graphic details.”
Officers arrested Shanny Lee Grady, 45, on Thursday, July 23, after receiving information of “inappropriate sexual activity involving a minor.”
According to the probable cause affidavit, the alleged crime occurred between March and June 8 of this year.
During an interview by an officer with the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division, the victim “gave graphic details” of Grady performing numerous sexual acts on them, the court documents stated.
After reviewing the documents, Greene County District Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause to arrest Grady on five counts of rape, a Class Y felony.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.