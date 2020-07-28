Quorum court appoints deputy clerk as interim county clerk

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Lesli Penny was approved unanimously by the Craighead County Quorum Court to fill the vacant county clerk position.
She will serve in that position until December 31st, 2022.
County Judge Marvin Day swore her into the seat on Monday after the quorum court meeting.
Penny said the office is already at half-staff, so there’s some hiring that needs to be done.
She added that she pledges to do her best and that it will be a day-to-day process.
“We’ve got a special election next week. Some of this stuff right off the bat, I do have experience with. A lot of other things, I’m going to learn pretty quickly. We’re going to be trying some new folks to do some things around here. But I do commit to you and you have my best days ahead. Thank y’all,” Penny said
One of her first tasks will be the special election for the Jonesboro school district next week.
