Sales tax revenues ‘exceeding’ projected expectations

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The one-cent sales tax revenue for Greene County rose compared to last year; officials said it exceeded their expectations.
Greene County Treasurer Debbie Cross explains July 2020 compared to July 2019′s sales tax revenue increased by 13.21%.
These numbers reflect sales made two months prior, meaning the sales in May for both years were compared.
Cross explains each month, the sales tax totals are sent to the State, then the State sends them back the following month. This in return, gives a two-month gap in reports.
She attributes pandemic unemployment insurance to the boost in sales tax revenues, but that’s not all.
“The biggest increase in our sales tax is due to the fact that internet sales are now collecting sales tax, local taxes where they did not collect those taxes, this month, last year,” she said.
The online sales taxes began on July 1, 2019. Cross says it’s important to keep your money in your community.
“My first request to the people in every county is to shop in your local community. Local shopping is so important,” she said.
Cross said the increase in revenue will help with the county’s budgeting process. This money also helps the overall general fund where other revenues have been lacking, such as court collections.
She said while courts were shut down due to the pandemic, the county lost $35,000 in fine collections.
Although the loss, Cross considers the county overall’s budget good.
“Countywide our revenues are exceeding the revenues I had projected for the year,” she said.
