Three Region 8 airports to receive federal grants

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Three Region 8 airports will receive grants to improve safety features and operations.
According to U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao, the Trump administration will award more than $273 million in grants to 41 different states across the United States, including Arkansas, to improve airport safety.
“This $273 million federal investment in our nation’s airports will strengthen safety, improve travel, generate jobs, and benefit local communities,” Secretary Chao said.
The grants will be used for several critical infrastructure and safety products for a wide range of airports in the U.S. This includes constructing runways & taxiways, installing new lights, and other various types of airport safety measures.
In Region 8, three airports were chosen to receive a part of the 273 million dollar grant: Calico Rock, Mountain Home, and Paragould.
- Calico Rock-Izard County will receive $161,111 and will use it to reconstruct taxiway and runway lighting. They will also be using part of the funds to install miscellaneous NAVAIDS.
- Mountain Home’s Baxter County Airport will receive $181,995 and will use it to reconstruct perimeter fencing.
- Paragould’s Kirk Field will receive $521,285 and plan to use it to further extend its taxiway.
“The safety of our nation’s airports is of paramount importance to the FAA,” FAA Administrator Stephen M. Dickson said.
A complete listing of grants and an interactive map of the airports receiving funds are available on the FAA website.
