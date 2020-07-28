UPDATE: Coroner called to ‘very serious crash’ on Hwy. 49

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Police and emergency crews on the scene of a “very serious crash” on Highway 49 north of Brookland say the coroner has been called.
Jeff Presley, E911 director, reported the crash around 11 a.m. Tuesday at County Road 751 and Hwy. 49. That is located near Homeplace Furniture on the Craighead-Greene County line.
Two large trucks, one hauling grain and another hauling fertilizer, collided. A fire reportedly broke out immediately following the collision.
In addition to police and emergency medical officers, hazmat crews were also dispatched to the scene.
The crash shut down the highway. By 11:30 a.m., northbound traffic was reduced to one lane on the southbound side. Officers expect delays in this area until they can clear the crash.
Region 8 News will update this story as details emerge.
This was the second crash within two hours Tuesday on the highway. Earlier, a crash south of Brookland shut down the roadway.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.