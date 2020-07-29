ADH suspends medical marijuana card expirations

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Nearly 70,000 Arkansans rely on medical marijuana to treat a number of conditions, including post-traumatic stress disorder, multiple sclerosis, and wasting syndrome.
To ensure patients don’t miss a dose, the Arkansas Department of Health announced patient and caregiver medical marijuana cards will not expire during the COVID-19 emergency.
According to the ADH website, if a patient’s card expires, it will not issue a new card. Instead, the patient will continue to use their current card to make purchases at local dispensaries, regardless of the expiration date on the card.
The ADH stated it will continue to process renewal applications for those who wish to go ahead and renew their cards. To submit an application, click here.
As of July 24, the state has approved 69,481 medical marijuana ID cards.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.