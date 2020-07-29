Catalytic converter crimes continue

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police received more reports this week of catalytic converters stolen off vehicles.
The first call came in just before 10:30 a.m. Monday from Westrock Orthodontist, 2606 Browns Lane.
An employee reported someone damaged the catalytic converter, valued at $300, on a 2013 Toyota Prius.
According to the initial incident report, the alleged crime happened sometime between June 20 and July 1.
A few hours later an officer responded to another report at Mid-South Health Systems, 2707 Browns Lane.
An employee reported someone stole a catalytic converter off the clinic’s 2012 Ford Econoline E250 van. The price was valued at $500.
These are just the latest in a string of such thefts.
More than 30 catalytic converter thefts have been reported to the Jonesboro Police Department since the first of the year.
To avoid becoming the next victim, Detective Austin Morgan suggests parking vehicles in a well-lit area, preferably with surveillance cameras.
Anyone with information on these thefts should call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.