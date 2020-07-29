17 charged in multi-state drug trafficking ring

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More than a dozen Mid-Southerners have been charged for their involvement in a multi-state drug trafficking ring.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Tennessee, 17 people have been federally charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and were arrested this week during a takedown operation.
Some of them are facing additional charges like being felons in possession of a firearm.
The conspiracy to distribute charge alone could send them to prison for up to 20 years. The U.S Attorney’s Office says parole is not offered in the federal system.
The names of those charged are listed below:
- David Bone, 54, of Dyer County
- Stacey Caksackkar, 52, of Crockett County
- Troy Chew, 45, of Blytheville, Arkansas
- Colby Criswell, 28, of Gibson County
- Thomas Dacus, 43, of Crockett County
- Stacy Edwards, 31, of Dyer County
- Jason Glisson, 42, of Dyer County
- Frederick Johnson, 36, of Meridian, Mississippi
- Crystal Lee, 37, of Crockett County
- Draper Lee, 39, of Crockett County
- Nicholas Grant Mealer, 21, of Crockett County
- Tammy Mealer, 50, of Crockett County
- Madison Middlebrook, 21, of Blytheville, Ark.
- Michael Newson, 35, of Senatobia, Miss.
- Shawn Sherry Overton, 45, of Dyer County
- Shawn Riley, 41, of Dyer County
- Ronald Solomon, 40, of Dyer County
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.