District suspends athletics after student tests positive for COVID-19

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Football practice and other athletic activities have been sidelined in Marked Tree after a student tested positive for the coronavirus.
In a Wednesday news release, administrators stated they received notification that a high school athlete had tested positive for COVID-19.
The district did not reveal the student’s identity nor the sport in which they played.
Even though the case is limited to one varsity sport, the district leaders felt it was “in the best interest of our students and staff to suspend all athletic activities until further notice.”
The suspension includes all workouts and in-person team gatherings.
The school district’s athletic facilities will also be closed and will be thoroughly sanitized.
The news release concluded by stating:
“We are committed to providing a safe environment for our students and staff, and will continue to follow the guidance provided by the Arkansas Department of Health, Centers for Disease Control, Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, and the Arkansas Activities Association.”
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.