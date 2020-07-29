Early pairings for WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Big week for Memphis sports with the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational set to tee off Thursday at the TPC at Southwind.
A quick look at the pairings for round one. The word’s top player, Jon Rahm, pairs with number seven Bryson DeChambeau, and number 32 Ricky Fowler.
World number two Rory McIlroy leads the next group with number four Webb Simpson and Jordan Spieth.
Defending champ Brooks Koepka is sixth in the world, he goes out with number eight Patrick Reed, and 31st ranked Viktor Hovland.
World number three Justin Thomas is grouped with 12th ranked Collin Morikawa, and 24th ranked Hideki Matsuyama.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.