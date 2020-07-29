Entergy Arkansas to upgrade service near Hardy

HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - Entergy customers in Hardy near Riverbend Park will see improvements to their electric service soon.
Matt Faries, Entergy Arkansas’ Customer Service Manager for Northeast Arkansas, says, “The load requirement for the 265 customers in Riverbend Park area has increased substantially in recent years.”
To combat this need, Entergy will be investing approximately $511,000 to make these upgrades.
Upgrades include the installations of dozens of utility poles, replacing wire size, upgrading lines from single and double power to three-phase power.
Work started on the project in early July and is expected to be complete by late August.
Faries also says, “Between 2019 and 2021, Entergy Arkansas plans on investing two billion dollars into improving the infrastructure that generates and delivers power to customers.”
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.