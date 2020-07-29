Federal agent coming to Pocahontas Police Dept.

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A federal agent will now reside in one Randolph County town, improving the police department's ability to tackle different types of crime.
In a media release, Pocahontas Police Chief David Edington announced a partnership with the Department of Homeland Security.
With the increase in human trafficking cases, Edington said the ability to take criminal charges to a federal level will make the area safer for residents.
Edington added that having a federal agent in Pocahontas will bring new resources that could assist surrounding law enforcement agencies.
Residents can call the tip line at 870-202-1450 to submit tips or email PIVOT@ice.dhs.gov to report any case of suspected human trafficking or other similar offenses.
