Filings for municipal races open, candidates fill the courthouse
Multiple people filed the first day as the municipal filing period gets underway. (Source: KAIT-TV)
By Miranda Reynolds | July 29, 2020 at 9:58 PM CDT - Updated July 29 at 9:58 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - New candidates and current elected officials were able to put their names on the ballot for the municipal races starting Wednesday.

The window to file will end on Aug. 5.

Each weekday, candidates can go to the Craighead County Courthouse to file beginning at noon.

Each day, the County Clerk’s office provides a list of those who have filed.

As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, six people have filed for positions in the city of Jonesboro.

Those positions are:

  • City Clerk- April Leggett
  • City Clerk - Stan Mitchell
  • Ward 1, Position 2 - Emma Agnew
  • Ward 2, Position 2 - Chris Moore
  • Ward 4, Position 2 - Mitch Johnson
  • Ward 6, Position 2 - Larry Hagar

