Garden structure to help grow education

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One local school received a donated garden structure to keep the kids cool while they learn.
At the Jonesboro Public Schools Health, Wellness and Environmental Studies magnet school, their Harvest Garden got a new addition.
A structure providing shade stands tall in the garden. It will provide shade while the students learn in the garden.
Instructional facilitator Melinda Smith said this will allow students to get out of the classroom more.
“This will be able to get kids out and be able to social distance in the outdoors, hopefully, be able to take our masks off and pretend we’re normal for a little bit,” she said. “I think its more important than ever that we are learning in a different way.”
Smith says the materials, labor, and designs were done solely by donations.
Below are names and businesses who helped make this project a reality:
Bartons Lumber Herrera Framing Jonesboro Roofing Bailey Contractors Cooper Mixon Architects North Delta Engineering Mixon and Worsham Law Firm
