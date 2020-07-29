Grizzlies blast Miami Heat in final NBA tuneup

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Any way you look at it, the Memphis Grizzlies put a beat down on the Miami Heat. Do you want proof? Just look at the numbers.
The Grizzlies totally unselfish, dealing 32 assists. Memphis was one of the top assist teams in the NBA before the coronavirus.
To get assists, you’ve got to make shots. The Grizz hit 47 percent overall and were on fire from Downtown canning 19 three-pointers in a 40-minute dress rehearsal.
Points in the paint? Check. Forty-six of them, including 11 offensive rebounds. A good portion of the paint chips come from the moves of Ja Marant.
The NBA’s presumptive rookie of the year a stellar contest with a double-double 22 points on 9-14 shooting, and 12 assists.
As the mastermind of the Grizzlies attack, Morant said the team is coming around just in time as the season restarts for real on Friday.
“I feel like tonight (Tuesday) we grew from our first two games,” said Morant. “We’ve been working on this to get better. We hit some shots tonight, we took advantage of what we’re working on.
Dillon Brooks leads the way against Miami with 23 points. Jonas Valanciunas a double-double 15 points and 15 rebounds. The Grizzlies open the restart of the NBA season against the Portland Trail Blazers Friday afternoon at 3 p.m. in Orlando, Florida.
