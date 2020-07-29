Italian firm opening $15M ammunition plant in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - An Italian-based company is opening a $15 million ammunition factory at its existing facility in southwest Little Rock.
Fiocchi of America announced that it will hire 57 additional workers for its new manufacturing plant, which already employs 28 people.
Fiocchi is the United States subsidiary of the Italian-based Fiocchi Group.
The plant will primarily manufacture centerfire ammunition.
The project is receiving cash rebates and tax refunds from the state.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he hoped the project would lead to future growth.
