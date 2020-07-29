Jonesboro School District releases back to school plan

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro Public Schools released their back to school plan for the 2020-2021 school year.
The district is planning a staggard start to ease the transition and assist students in learning new protocols set by the district.
They will use the following schedule for students to report to campuses for their first day.
The district also adds that the official arrival and dismissal times will not change from the previous year.
Also released in the document, students will have two ways to receive instruction.
One of those options will be to attend their current school site with a blended approach that will include both on-site and remote instruction.
Students who decide this route will attend on-campus most days.
However, in the event of temporary closure, the student will participate in remote instruction and then return to their school site.
A student’s onsite instructor will provide instruction when the student is on-campus or learning remotely.
The other option is completely online-based learning through JPS Virtual Academy.
Virtual learning means a student has enrolled in Jonesboro Public Schools Virtual Academy (JPSVA) and takes all of their classes online.
The school district is also requiring all students to wear masks while transitioning throughout the building.
All students who ride a bus will also be required to wear a face-covering or mask.
The district will provide two masks for every student at the beginning of the school year or may wear face coverings of their choice.
The district also states that social distancing will be observed as much as possible, but there will be times that students will be closer than the recommended 6 feet apart.
During times that social distancing cannot be maintained, students are required to wear a mask or face covering.
Classrooms are being redesigned to increase the space between students but 6 feet cannot be guaranteed at all times, added the district.
The document also states that students will not share school supplies and materials.
In the event that a student comes to school sick, the school nurse will screen the student.
If their temperature is over ADH guidance, the student will be sent home and need to be fever-free for 48 hours without medication to return to school.
Upon returning, the student must check in with the school nurse.
If a student tests positive for COVID-19, they will be required to quarantine for 14 days.
The school district also stated in the document, “The district will provide bus transportation for all students. Based on current ADH guidance, all students will be required to wear face coverings when riding the bus. There will be hand sanitizer on the buses for students to sanitize their hands. Buses will be sanitized between routes on a daily basis.”
Busses will also stagger arrival and dismissal times.
To read the full release, click here.
