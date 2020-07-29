JPD investigating homicide

Police are investigating a homicide on Fisher Street in Jonesboro. (Source: Jonesboro Police Department)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | July 29, 2020 at 8:59 AM CDT - Updated July 29 at 9:30 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police say they are investigating a homicide.

Detectives were called to the 100-block of Fisher Street near Aggie just after 8 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, regarding a dead body.

When they arrived, they found a man dead inside the home. The front door was open.

Sally Smith, public information specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department, told Region 8 News they are investigating it as a homicide.

Police have not released any other details, including the victim’s name.

Region 8 News has a reporter at the scene and will update this story as more details become available.

