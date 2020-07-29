JPD investigating homicide

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police say they are investigating a homicide.
Detectives were called to the 100-block of Fisher Street near Aggie just after 8 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, regarding a dead body.
When they arrived, they found a man dead inside the home. The front door was open.
Sally Smith, public information specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department, told Region 8 News they are investigating it as a homicide.
Police have not released any other details, including the victim’s name.
Region 8 News has a reporter at the scene and will update this story as more details become available.
