July 29: What you need to know

Weather Headlines
A midweek pattern change will soon lead to higher rain chances and cooler temperatures across Region 8.
Isolated thunderstorms are set to flare up this afternoon with a slow-moving cold front.
However, more considerable rain coverage begins later this evening into early Thursday.
Periods of scattered showers and storms will continue Friday and early Saturday, leaving much of the area with one to three inches of rainfall.
News Headlines
The passing of the “Peppermint Man” leaves kids and staff members at one Region 8 school with sweet memories.
Four appropriation ordinances were supposed to go in front of the Mississippi County Quorum Court Tuesday night, but not enough justices showed up for a vote to be taken.
An investigation into child pornography leads to a Region 8 couple arrested on multiple sex-related charges, including rape and permitting abuse of a child.
