Man charged with death of construction worker on I-555 pleads not guilty

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - The family of a construction worker hit and killed on I-555 faced the man charged in his death at a court appearance July 29.
According to Arkansas State Police, 26-year-old Kristopher Gould hit and killed 22-year-old Preston Brayfield on I-555 near Tyronza.
Brayfield was working in a construction zone at the time.
“I hope he’s held accountable for what he’s done, that justice is served,” said Preston’s dad, Jason Brayfield. “I think construction workers should be protected as is anyone who is working on roadways.”
The Brayfield family traveled from Kansas City for Wednesday’s hearing, where they saw Gould plead not guilty to negligent homicide.
“We just wanted to make this trip to represent our son Preston and show our support,” said Brayfield. “We’ll be here at every appearance he will have.”
Letting everyone know just how much their son meant to them.
“He wasn’t a quitter, so we’re not either,” said Brayfield. “We’ll be here to support him every bit of the way.”
Jason Brayfield says he doesn’t want to settle for a plea.
He wants prosecutors to take the case to trial and put the decision in the juror’s hands.
Gould’s next hearing will be on Sept. 8.
His trial is set for a few weeks after that but that will likely change as the case proceeds in court.
