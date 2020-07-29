Memphis homeschooling mom shares tips for parents ahead of upcoming school year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Parents got a taste of what it is like to have school at home during part of the spring, and now many will have to continue to do so during the fall semester. A Memphis homeschooling mom is sharing her tips.
Joanna Holmes is no stranger to teaching kids at home.
Holmes is a member of Ebony Homeschoolers, a Memphis-based homeschooling group.
She is a mom of three with a 6-year-old, 3-year-old and 2-year-old. She says setting up a schedule is important for parents having school at home.
She kicks things off with “circle time” in the morning, and then goes into the lesson of the day. She says she likes to get started mid-morning, around 9 or 9:30 a.m.
Holmes said while she works with her 6-year-old on more challenging subjects, she lets the other two pick up activities like coloring, puzzles, and cartoons.
"If I'm really trying to do some Language Arts, or some Reading or some Math with my 6-year-old who's in first grade, then at least I have a baby cartoon to put on for just a minute," explained Holmes.
She added that breaks are good for students, especially when they are struggling with a specific subject.
"If they can consider those basic needs first during the more stressful times then I think that will help. Those basic needs being, 'I need to have a little love, I need to have a little snack, I need to have a little water, I need to have a little rest'," Holmes explained.
She said parents should not hesitate to ask for help from teachers and connect with other parents.
As for working moms and dads, Holmes said school at home will be a challenge.
“It is really hard where both parents work, it is really going to be a lot of work. But I believe in community and I believe in working together to problem-solve,” said Holmes.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.